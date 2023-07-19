Share
In Conversation with Alice Rwigema EP2: Emotional intelligence: Why it’s a must have!
Emotional intelligence in the workplace is one of the most critical leadership skills. On this episode, Alice Rwigema and Dr. Brenda Kateera reflects and advise on why this is a must have skill.
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 19:27:12 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.