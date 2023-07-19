Markets
In conversation with Herman Mashaba on ActionSA’s plans for South Africa

In this CNBC Africa special we put the spotlight on the economic policies of the ActionSA party, as South Africans prepare to go to the polls next year. The leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, speaks to CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa.
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 15:16:37 GMT

