Inclusive FinTech Forum: Inclusive Access to Capital & Zambia’s Capital Market Master Plan

The President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Hakainde Hichilema attended the inaugural Inclusive FinTech Forum held on 20 - 22 June 2023 in Rwanda. In this fireside chat, he shares more on inclusive access to capital and Zambia’s capital market master plan and more.
Wed, 28 Jun 2023 11:52:32 GMT

