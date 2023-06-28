Markets
Inclusive FinTech Forum: The Business Case for Women in Fintech

Research findings indicate that lack of salary transparency and low female representation in senior roles is driving a higher-than-average pay gap in FinTech. Female FinTech leaders say an absence of industry recognition and opaque promotion ladder are some of the main obstacles to female progression in the sector. Find out what stakeholders think about this and measures being taken to fix this challenge in this panel discussion.
Wed, 28 Jun 2023 14:19:50 GMT

