Harsha Bangari, Managing Director, India EXIM Bank, poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters at a hotel in New Delhi, India, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) – India’s Export-Import Bank plans to step up investments under a government-supported line of credit programme to finance Indian companies looking to access fast-growing African markets, the bank’s top official said, part of a move to expand trade ties.

Amid rising competition from China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up efforts to strengthen ties with African nations via aid for infrastructure projects and private investments by Indian companies. “Africa is becoming a big consuming continent and there Indian companies have huge potential to find a market,” Harsha Bangari, managing director of Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India, told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the 18th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership. State-owned EXIM Bank, which plays a critical role in providing export financing and government-directed lending to other countries, was supporting over 300 small Indian companies to expand business in African countries, she said.

“We are seeing a consistent and steady trend,” in increasing lines of credit and trade finance, she said, adding EXIM Bank had so far made a credit commitment of $12.8 billion to 42 African countries. The bank plans to raise $3-$3.5 billion of funds in the current financial year, mostly denominated in U.S. dollars, to finance new projects, she said. With nearly $75 billion of investments by Indian companies, India is among the top five investors in Africa, government officials told African leaders at the three-day summit.