Inside New Jersey’s Push to Get Ex-Cons Into Cannabis Capitalism

As marijuana legalization spreads, states are looking at different ways to ensure those most affected by decades of racially biased anti-drug policies have a leg up. Under a special program, New Jersey prioritizes granting licenses to dispensaries run by people with marijuana convictions on their records. Lawmakers hope that by making equity a cornerstone of their newly legalized markets, those who dealt marijuana in the illegal, or “legacy,” market will be persuaded to go legit. Produced by: Stefan Sykes, Christian Nunley Camera: Brad Howard Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 16:00:16 GMT