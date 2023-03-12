Share

Inside New Jersey’s Push to Get Ex-Cons Into Cannabis Capitalism

As marijuana legalization spreads, states are looking at different ways to ensure those most affected by decades of racially biased anti-drug policies have a leg up. Under a special program, New Jersey prioritizes granting licenses to dispensaries run by people with marijuana convictions on their records. Lawmakers hope that by making equity a cornerstone of their newly legalized markets, those who dealt marijuana in the illegal, or “legacy,” market will be persuaded to go legit. Produced by: Stefan Sykes, Christian Nunley Camera: Brad Howard Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 16:00:16 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.