Inside the Air Force’s radar plane used to monitor skies around the world #Shorts

CNBC producer Bradley Howard gets an inside look at the Air Force's E-3G Sentry — the aircraft that was recently sent to monitor the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was found over the northern U.S. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/VKV2K4dwZ9Y

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 17:00:32 GMT