Inside the airport with the world’s best customer service
Incheon Airport in Seoul is part of a growing number of airports that are using smart technology to transform the way people fly. From departure check-ins using facial recognition to unmanned service robots, the airport is finding innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience. Incheon was ranked by air transport research firm Skytrax as the 4th best airport in the world in 2022, just behind Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Hamed Airport in Doha, and Singapore’s Changi Airport. However, Incheon Airport stood out for its customer service. In 2022, it was the world’s first airport to be awarded the highest level of customer experience by the trade association of the world’s airports, Airports Council International. “We approach customer service from customers’ perspectives,” Lee Hag-jae, CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation, told CNBC in an interview. “Airports need to become destinations themselves.” He emphasized Incheon Airport’s ambition to become a “smart airport,” citing cargo transportation, baggage, shopping services and the immigration process as key priority areas. In July, Incheon Airport rolled out the ICN Smart Pass, a passport-free clearance for air travelers, reducing the boarding process to mere seconds. The technology leverages facial recognition, forgoing the need to produce passports, tickets and boarding passes multiple times. Other countries that have or are planning to introduce similar technologies include Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. “It’s not really about whether Incheon Airport ranks first or second. But rather, I want Incheon Airport to be a model that sets a framework for the industry,” Lee said. Watch the video to find out what makes Incheon Airport stand out for its customer service. #CNBC #Incheon #Airport ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Tue, 19 Dec 2023 12:00:25 GMT
