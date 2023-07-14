Share
Invest Rwanda EP7: Mines to markets
Deliberate investments in the mining sector combined with robust policy implementation is slowly but surely converting Rwandan mines from artisanal to modern. And, with a range of refineries in the nation, Rwanda is set to become a value adding hub in Africa, setting a new standard for the industry and reclaiming Africa's mining story.
Fri, 14 Jul 2023 09:03:19 GMT
