Invest Rwanda EP8: Why Dubai International Chamber is keen on Rwanda

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers is on a mission to expand investments within the East Africa region as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which is aimed at supporting the expansion of the chamber's members into global markets. CNBC Africa's Eugene Anangwe is joined by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers and Stephen Ruzibiza, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Private Sector Federation to understand more on the investment opportunities that these two countries are seeking to explore.
Fri, 10 Nov 2023 08:03:47 GMT

