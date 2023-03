Share

Investors anticipate higher yields in T-bills auction

Traders at UBA say they expect higher yields from today's 224.5-billion-naira treasury bills auction. Meanwhile, the bond market traded on a bullish note as demand was seen across the spectrum. Chuka Nwachukwu, head of ALM & Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 08 Mar 2023 14:25:25 GMT