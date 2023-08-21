Share
Investors await H1 earnings of tier one banks
Analysts expect bargain hunting to continue in fundamentally sound securities that have pulled back from their previous highs while anticipating the market's reaction to the audited financials of tier one banks which are expected to hit the market this week. Ekene Oyeka, Securities Trader at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Mon, 21 Aug 2023 15:04:07 GMT
