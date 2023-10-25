Share
Investors await outcome of ₦108bn T-bills auction
Cautious trading is the sentiment of the day as Investors await the outcome of today’s 108 billion naira T-bills auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for market updates.
Wed, 25 Oct 2023 15:02:17 GMT
