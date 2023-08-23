Share
Investors await outcome of ₦303bn T-bills auction
Investors await the outcome of today’s T-bills auction. Meanwhile, traders at UBA say the declining system liquidity is prompting an upward movement in interbank rates. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 23 Aug 2023 14:49:40 GMT
