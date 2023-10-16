Share
Investors await outcome of ₦360bn bond auction
Investors remain on the side-lines as they await the outcome of the 360-billion-naira bond auction. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 26.7 percent year-on-year in September. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed income and forex at Chapel Hill Denham Securities for more market updates.
Mon, 16 Oct 2023 17:41:00 GMT
