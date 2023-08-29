Share
Investors bullish on Nigerian equities
The Nigeria equities market has sustained the positive run as investors remain on the sides of bargain hunting. Chinazom Izuora and Investment broker at Parthian Securities, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.
Tue, 29 Aug 2023 14:10:12 GMT
