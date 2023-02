Share

Investors cherry-pick long-dated T-bills

The Treasury bills market witnessed some level of demand for long-dated bills despite weak supplies. However, the market still traded on a quiet note. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the sentiment to persist ahead of today's t-bills auction. Dimeji Obasa, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.

Wed, 08 Feb 2023 12:18:28 GMT