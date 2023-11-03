Markets
Investors clawback gains after ngx crosses historic high

Nigeria's All-Share Index crossed a psychological threshold of 70,000 points for the first time on Wednesday after stocks gained for the third straight session. Meanwhile, investors are clawing back gains at mid-day , but could we say this upturned as trade winds down? Muktar Mohammed, an analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 03 Nov 2023 06:51:23 GMT

