Investors continue cherry-picking
Market watchers expect the choppy trading pattern that played out last week to persist this week ahead as investors continue to cherry-pick stocks with sound fundamentals. Meanwhile, the equities market opened the week in the green after the Democracy Day holiday. Ekene Oyeka, Securities Trader at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Tue, 13 Jun 2023 14:43:28 GMT
