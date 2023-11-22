Share
Investors eye ₦211bn T-Bills auction
Traders at Access Bank say they expect minimal activities in the market as investors turn their attention to the ₦211-billion treasury bill auction. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss sentiments in the market today.
Wed, 22 Nov 2023 15:52:56 GMT
