Investors eye outcome of T-bills auction
Investors await the outcome of today’s 214.75 billion-naira T-bills auction. Meanwhile, traders at UBA say the market will remain quiet in anticipation of the September 2023 bond auction slated for Monday. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 06 Sep 2023 14:31:37 GMT
