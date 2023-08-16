Share
Investors eye short-dated maturities in T-bills market
The April and June 2024 maturities caught the eye of investors, driving the bullish sentiments witnessed at the treasury bills market. Traders at UBA say they expect mild bullish sentiment to remain this week. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for some market discussions.
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 14:44:44 GMT
