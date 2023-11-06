Share
Investors eye stocks with strong earnings
Market watchers expect investors to continue to rotate their portfolios toward stocks that have reported strong earnings as profit takers are likely to book profits this week. Ekene Oyeka, Securities Trader at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Mon, 06 Nov 2023 14:25:32 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.