Investors focus on ₦132bn T-bills auction

Traders at Access Bank say investors have their focus fixed on today’s 132 billion-naira T-bills auction as they also expect the CBN to conduct its Bi-weekly Retail SMIS auction this week. Franklin Ebomah, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 12:16:54 GMT