Investors focus on ₦141.7bn T-bills auction
The Debt Management Office is conducting a T-bills auction of 141.7 billion naira today. Traders at Access bank say the market will remain quiet as market participants shift their attention towards the auction and await its outcome. Franklin Ebomah, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 12 Jul 2023 15:00:58 GMT
