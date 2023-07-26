Share
Investors focus on ₦264.3bn T-bills auction
Investors have their attention fixed on today’s T-bills auction where a total of 264.3 billion naira is to be offered across standard maturities. For the bond market, traders at Access Bank expect improved activities given the moderate rate hike by the Monetary Policy Committee. Senator Audu, Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 12:07:35 GMT
