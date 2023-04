Share

Investors focus on long dated on-the-run bonds

Traders at UBA say investors’ attention are tilting to long dated on the run bonds as yields on 2042 and 2050 papers record an uptick. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market.

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 14:29:21 GMT