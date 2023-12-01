Share
Investors position ahead of ₦104.3bn T-bills auction
Traders at UBA expect the T-Bills market to remain subdued as investors take position ahead of next week’s 104.36-billion-naira T-bills auction. Kenneth Onuoha, Assets and Liabilities Team Member at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a wrap of activities for this week and more.
Fri, 01 Dec 2023 14:29:56 GMT
