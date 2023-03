Share

Investors position ahead of ₦360bn bond auction

Traders at UBA say bond investors are taking position ahead of Next Monday’s 360 billion Naira auction which will be on offer across fours maturities. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 14:15:26 GMT