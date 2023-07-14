Share
Investors position ahead of bond auction on Monday
The Nigerian bond market witnessed mixed sentiments this week on the back of increased demand on long-dated instruments. However, the market awaits next week's bond auction where 360 billion naira will be on offer across four maturities. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.
Fri, 14 Jul 2023 16:14:01 GMT
