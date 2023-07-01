Markets
Investors position ahead of Q2’23 earnings

The Nigerian equities market ends the month of June in the green after the 2-day Eid holidays with investors taking position ahead of Q2 earnings. Mukhtar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar investment joins CNBC Africa for more on the performance in the first half of the year and what to expect in the next half.
Sat, 01 Jul 2023 02:14:34 GMT

