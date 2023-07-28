Share
Investors price-in bond volatility
Traders at UBA say the selloffs in the bond market, particularly the short-dated papers, have seen investors take advantage of market volatility. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a wrap on market activities and what to expect next week.
Fri, 28 Jul 2023 14:30:32 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.