Investors seek to fill unmet demand

Market players continue to fill unmet demand from the mid-week t-bills auction as investors’ interest moves to the newly issued 7-Mar-2024 one-year bill. Meanwhile, traders at Access Bank expect liquidity in the money market to dry up due to the T-bills auction debit. Ladi Belo, Fixed Income Trader at Access bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 12:11:53 GMT