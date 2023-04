Share

Investors set eyes on ₦149.6bn T-bills auction

The treasury bills market has seen some bearish sentiments so far this week. Traders at Access bank say they expect a mute trading session today as the Debt Management Office offers 149.6 billion naira in Treasury Bills Auction. Senator Audu, Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market update.

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 13:10:49 GMT