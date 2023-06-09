Share
Investors stick to 2026, 2029 bonds
Traders at Access Bank say there are pockets of demand across short-tenured bonds, with emphasis on the 2026 and 2029 papers while the medium to long ends of the curve remain muted due to the low appetite for the current yields. Daniel Afolabi, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 09 Jun 2023 12:00:35 GMT
