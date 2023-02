Share

Investors stick to long-dated bills

Traders at UBA say investors are sticking with long-dated bills. However, only few trades are consummated due to the wide spread between bids and offers. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Asset, Liability Management and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 14:29:42 GMT