Investors stick to on-the-run bonds
Traders at Access Bank say the T-bills market remains bearish as investors prefer on-the run bonds especially the 2038 and 2053 papers. Trading is expected to remain muted as banks provide funding for Monday’s bond auction settlement. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 15:19:51 GMT
