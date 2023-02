Share

Investors tilt to short-dated special bills

Investors focus their attention on the long end of the curve and short-dated Special Bills with emphasis on the January 25th T-bills. Traders at Access Bank say this market trend will continue as investors trade cautiously. Ladi Belo, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 01 Feb 2023 13:09:08 GMT