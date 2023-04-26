Share

Is China worried about AI chatbots?

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI, has caused excitement around the world. Now Chinese technology giants are rolling out their rivals to ChatGPT. But these launches come against an interesting backdrop – heightened scrutiny by Chinese regulators on the domestic tech sector, Beijing’s political censorship, and rivalry between China and the world’s democracies. So what exactly will China’s rivals to ChatGPT look like, and how will they develop going forward? Watch the full video here to find out more: https://youtu.be/uaB5VJpX_dM #CNBC #Shorts #AI #Chatbots ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 17:05:04 GMT