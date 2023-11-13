Share
Is the U.K. space industry about to take off?
The failure of Virgin Orbit’s maiden commercial satellite launch from British soil, and the company’s subsequent filing for bankruptcy protection, may have seemed like a fatal blow for the U.K’s nascent space sector. But a range of companies hope to play a key role in the business of building, launching and operating satellites, a $280 billion industry which has been growing rapidly over the past decade. Billionaire-backed companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit have been revolutionising the space industry over the last decade, which has seen advances in re-usable rockets, the deployment of thousands of small communication satellites and new launch sites opened. To find out how smaller U.K.-based firms are looking to compete, CNBC visited a spaceport being built in the far north of the Shetland Islands, an established satellite-builder and a start-up aiming to see one of its re-usable satellites finally make it into space. #cnbc #space #economy ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
