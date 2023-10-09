Share
Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza as Hamas fires more rockets
Israel has ordered a ‘complete siege’ of Gaza, cutting off food, water, and electricity as Hamas fires more rockets. CNBC’s Dan Murphy reports. Keep up to date with the latest news: https://cnb.cx/48JOU9Q #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Mon, 09 Oct 2023 13:35:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.