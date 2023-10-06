Oct 5 (Reuters) – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday he hoped to finalize negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on a loan from its Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) before the IMF board meets next month.

Ouattara made the comment after hosting a speech by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ahead of next week’s annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.

She told the event that the IMF had already approved loans under the new RST facility to 11 countries, including six in Africa, of which five were in sub-Saharan Africa. Many more would follow in the next year or two, she said, including one for Ivory Coast.

The new trust, which became operational in October 2022, provides longer-term affordable financing to help lower-income and vulnerable middle-income countries implement reforms aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change and adapting to it.