East Africa

Parts shortages impact Kenya Airways, cause flight disruptions

PUBLISHED: Tue, 10 Jan 2023 08:10:29 GMT
Duncan Miriri
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Kenya Airways planes are seen through a window as the Jomo Kenyatta international airport reopens after flights were suspended following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nairobi, Kenya August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi/File Photo

NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Kenya Airways KQNA.NR is experiencing flight disruptions due to delays in securing aircraft components required for maintenance, the carrier said late on Monday.

The airline, which is one of Africa’s biggest, may be forced to cut some flights if the challenges of getting the parts persist, Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said in a statement.

“The challenges have been occasioned by the Ukraine war crisis, which has significantly crippled the Russian supply chain crucial to global aviation,” he said.

He cited titanium from Russia as one of the key raw materials used by the aviation industry, and is crucial to the maintenance of planes.

Kenya Airways, whose strategy hinges on connecting African travellers to the world and vice-versa through its Nairobi hub, operates a fleet of Boeing and Embraer planes.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

