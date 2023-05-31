NAIROBI, May 31 (Reuters) – Kenya’s central bank governor nominee Kamau Thugge plans to push for local dollar bond issuance with the finance ministry once in office, he said, citing residents’ domestic holdings of foreign currency.

President William Ruto named Thugge, an economic adviser and former senior Treasury official, as the next governor of the central bank two weeks ago.

Once cleared by parliament, which is controlled by Ruto’s coalition, Thugge will replace Patrick Njoroge, who retires next month after two terms that have run since mid-2015.

On Tuesday Thugge told a parliamentary vetting panel that it was worth pursuing the issue of a local dollar-denominated bond, given foreign exchange deposits of about 1 trillion shillings ($7.33 billion) in the banking system.