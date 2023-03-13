Kenya eyes a third more borrowing from World Bank to $1 billion

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) – Kenya and the World Bank have increased the amount under discussion for a potential budget support loan this fiscal year by a third to $1 billion, a document posted on the bank’s website showed.

Kenya’s government had earlier indicated they were in talks for an amount of $750 million, but it has since been bumped up, the document showed.

Neither the government, nor the World Bank, responded to requests for comment.

The loan still requires the approval of the bank’s board. It is expected to make a decision before the end of Kenya’s current financial year on June 30.