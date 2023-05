Share

Kenya: Highlights from the Finance Bill 2023

In the 2023/2024 financial year, the Kenyan government targets to raise Ksh2.8 trillion. The Finance Bill 2023 has been described by some as ambitious. Rich Management CEO, Alykhan Satchu, shared his thoughts on the bill with CNBC Africa.

Mon, 08 May 2023 08:00:13 GMT