Kenya may issue different tenor Eurobond to manage upcoming maturity

General view of the flag of Kenya at Shiokaze Park on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images) NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) – Kenya may opt to issue a Eurobond with a different tenor to manage next year’s maturity of a $2 billion, 10-year bond, the director of its debt management office told Reuters on Friday.

Markets are keenly watching how the East African nation will manage the large maturity after the government’s debt-servicing costs shot up in recent years and its currency KES= weakened significantly against the dollar in the past three years. “There is a likelihood that we may issue an instrument that is not of the same tenor,” Haron Sirima said, adding it would be structured in two or three tranches, depending on the advice received from bankers. Such a move could give Kenya more flexibility to attract different investors and smooth out future maturities.

The bond US491798AE43=TE is trading with a yield of 11%, having come off a peak of 22% in July last year. It was trading with a yield of 6-7% when it was issued nine years ago. The Kenyan shilling has depreciated 29% to 125.50 per dollar since the bond was issued, prompting concerns among market participants and government officials. “We may not want to see such huge maturities in the future. It poses a risk. $2 billion is significant,” Sirima said.

The government is about to conclude a deal to raise $600 million from a syndicate of banks, details of which were not disclosed, he said, part of the planned $900 million commercial borrowing for this financial year to the end of June. A third of the amount has already been raised. Kenya’s debt-to-GDP ratio could fall significantly if the country sticks to the fiscal consolidation path set out by the government, Sirima said.