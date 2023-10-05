NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Kenya’s President William Ruto on Wednesday reshuffled eight members of his cabinet, and folded the foreign affairs ministry into the office of the chief minister.

The changes were necessary, Ruto said, to “optimise performance and enhance delivery as set out in the administration’s manifesto”.

Ruto has faced a series of nationwide protests over the high cost of living and tax hikes since he took power in August 2022.

Foreign minister Alfred Mutua was transferred to the ministry of tourism and wildlife, while trade minister Moses Kiarie Kuria was moved to the ministry of public service.