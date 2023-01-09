Share

Kenyan market watch

Foreign investors pulled Sh23.9 billion out of the Nairobi Securities Exchange in 2022, the highest outflows in three years, as they took flight from the market on heightened global risks. Moreover, The Nairobi Securities Exchange issued a profit warning saying it expects to record a decline of more than 25 per cent in the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, as compared to that for the same period ending 31st December 2021. Eric Mokaya, Founder, Mwango Capital spoke to CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Mon, 09 Jan 2023 15:04:59 GMT