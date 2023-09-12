Share
Leveraging Public-Private Finances to grow Gauteng’s Economy
Unlocking private sector resources to invest into the public sector can influence the government’s economic growth while increasing the country’s GDP. The Gauteng Provincial government launches a private sector investment initiative to boost the province's economic growth.
Tue, 12 Sep 2023 15:35:39 GMT
